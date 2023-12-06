Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    News

    White House Interns Rebel Over Gaza War in Letter to President Biden

    By

    Dec 6, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Mark Alfred/The Daily Beast

    Over 40 White House interns signed an anonymous letter criticizing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the IsraelHamas war, calling on the administration to work towards a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages “including Palestinian political prisoners” and an end to “Israeli apartheid” in the region.

    “[We] will no longer remain silent on the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people,” the interns wrote in a copy of the letter obtained by The Daily Beast and first published by NBC News. “We heed the voices of the American people and call on the Administration to demand a permanent ceasefire.”

    The group said it is comprised of interns within the Domestic Policy Council, Executive Office of the President and Office of the Vice President, Office of Presidential Correspondence and other offices throughout the White House—all dissatisfied with both the Israeli and American governments’ handling of the war.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

