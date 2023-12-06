Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    🔴 Live: Israeli forces encircle southern Gaza's main city

    🔴 Live: Israeli forces encircle southern Gaza’s main city

    Israeli forces were encircling southern Gaza’s main city on Wednesday, battling Hamas militants through streets and buildings in some of the most intense combat of the two-month war. The intensified bombardment sent streams of ambulances and cars racing to hospitals with wounded and dead Palestinians, including children. The focus of the conflict has shifted to the besieged territory’s south following fierce fighting and bombardment that reduced much of the north to rubble and forced nearly two million people to flee their homes. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). 

