Bill Burr Blames ‘Idiot’ Jimmy Kimmel for Making Trump a ‘Martyr’

Last month, comedian Bill Burr’s wife Nia Renée Hill was caught on camera flashing double middle fingers at Donald Trump during a pay-per-view UFC event at Madison Square Garden. Burr’s politics have always been a bit more complicated, as he demonstrated when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night.

Following a conversation about his plans to finally tell his children that both Santa Claus and Jesus aren’t real, Burr turned to his thoughts on narcissism.

“You want to see a great case on narcissism?” he asked. “Liberals are so fucking stupid the way that they handled Trump.” When Jimmy Kimmel asked what he meant, Burr turned it around on him directly: “You should shut up! He’s a narcissist!”

