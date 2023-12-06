Britney Spears naked again as she shares another explicit video from beach getaway… amid latest family drama

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday night with a video of her enjoying a beach outing, in which all she was wearing was a pair of earrings. The Grammy-winning singer, 42, said the reel was taken from a vacation about “three months ago,” while she was enjoying the intimacy of a private island getaway. “I run around the island naked,” Oops!… I Did It Again said about her tropical getaway, adding three of the see-no-evil monkey emojis. The interpreter of I’m not a girl, not even a woman guaranteed the authenticity of the clip and added: “The video so you can see that the photos are real!!!” The period of the trip appears to correspond to a vacation the Hold Me Closer singer took in French Polynesia in early October while staying at The Brando hotel. TMZ reported at the time. Britney Spears, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday night with a video of herself enjoying a naked beach outing. The singer took to social media amid news Tuesday that her father Jamie Spears, with whom she publicly feuded during her 13-year conservatorship, had his leg amputated about a month ago. Jamie Spears, 71, suffered an amputation on his leg after undergoing five surgeries on his leg after it became infected, leading to an extended stay in a hospital. TMZ reported. Sources told the outlet that Britney has been sympathetic to her father’s plight and “once even talked about sending him money to help him,” paving the way for a possible reconciliation. The I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman singer has previously posted photos from the set. Last week, she shared a photo of herself photographed from behind, turning around and smiling on a beach, and captioned the image: ‘…It’s just me!!!’ The Gimme More vocalist also shared a shot from the October 26 photo set. Spears, in her new bestseller The Woman In Me, said last month that she feels empowered by taking and posting photos of herself without clothes. “I know a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” the Gimme More frontman said in the book. The Grammy-winning singer said the reel was taken on vacation about “three months ago,” while she was enjoying the privacy of a private island. “I run around the island naked,” Oops!… I Did It Again said of her tropical getaway, adding three of the see-no-evil monkey emojis.

Last week, Spears posted a clip in which she appeared to be topless while writhing in bed and saying, “Good morning.”

Spears said on the social media site last month: ‘Throwback 2023!!! 2023 sucked!!! ‘I’m so ready for 2024!!!’

Spears has had a turbulent year full of ups and downs, most recently for the better, as she released her best-selling memoir, The Woman In Me, last month.

The book, in which Spears made headlines by revealing that she had had an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake, got off to a fast start, selling more than 1.1 million copies in its first week.

“I put my heart and soul into my memoir and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” she said in a statement earlier this month.

Things were bad for Spears earlier this fall, as she was the center of concern after appearing dancing with knives in a clip she posted to the social media platform in September. She later claimed that the knives were fake.

On August 16, Spears’ estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce from the pop star in Los Angeles after a 14-month marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split.

Asghari, who began dating the singer in 2016, said in court documents that the couple had separated on July 28.

In early July, Spears was involved in what she described as a “super embarrassing” incident after approaching NBA rookie standout Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft selected by the San Antonio Spurs.

Spears said she “decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success” when she saw him at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

The Toxic artist said she ‘taped him on the shoulder to get his attention’, when ‘his security then punched me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd…almost knocking me over and causing my glasses to fall off.’ face.’

The pop star filed a report with police about the incident, which Wembanyama said she was unaware of until hours later.

