Lewis Black Warns That 2024 Is Really ‘Going to Suck’

Comedy Central

As we hurtle toward the end of 2023, it’s easy to look at the current state of the world and hope that 2024 will bring better news. But Lewis Black is here to warn you not to get your hopes up.

The legendary comedian has never been one to sugarcoat bad news, which is part of what makes his “Back in Black” segments on The Daily Show so popular. On Tuesday, Black took a few minutes to address the inevitable recaps we’ll all be doing—if only in our own heads—of the past 12 months, and to assure viewers that things weren’t so bad.

“If you think that 2023 sucked, I have a little secret for you: you suck,” Lewis shouted at the camera. “You people have no idea how good we had it this year.” Among the many things that Black is grateful for: that 2023 has seemed to be the first year since the pandemic where “things felt almost normal.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.