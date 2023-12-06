Khloe Kardashian gets into the holiday spirit with sweet snaps and videos of kids Dream, Tatum and niece Dream.

<!–

With less than three weeks until December 25, Khloe Kardashian is getting into the Christmas spirit with her kids and niece.

The 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared new photos and videos of her daughter True, 5, son Tatum, 4 months, and her niece Dream, 7, her brother’s daughter. Rob Kardashian.

The new festive snaps came just hours after exclusive Daily Mail aerial photos revealed the Kardashians’ Christmas decorations outside each of their mansions.

‘The MOST magical time of the year!!! “We’re in the Christmas spirit with our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves,” Khloé said in the caption of his post.

She also tagged Zip N’ Bear, which made the colorful pajamas her children and niece wore for the outing.

Both True and Tatum wore matching light blue pajamas with white snowflakes.

Dream opted for tan pajamas with red berries printed for a fun-filled outing.

Both True and Dream posed with Tatum individually, and True and Dream also posed together for some silly photos.

Khloe also shared a short video of her children and niece dancing to Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit Christmas (Why Come Home).

The post comes less than a week after The Kardashians season 4 finale, where Khloe hinted she’d make a weird version of Onlyfans…for her feet.

Khloe Kardashian was asked what’s next for her at the end of The Kardashians season 4 finale, where she joked about joining Onlyfans… by the way.

‘I really think I should make an Onlyfans for my feet. “I feel like it could be really lucrative,” Khloé joked.

‘Do you want me to paint my toenails a special color? You understood it. Do you want me to wear pantyhose, people still wear them, little by little? Sure,’ she joked.

‘Take off a sock? Wow! Put my foot in jelly? I don’t know. Oh, mud? Sand between your toes,” she added.

Khloe said, “I can go on, but I think you get my point.” Guys, scroll up to see my Onlyfans link.’

Khloé also reflected on her season at the end of the episode, saying, “This year, I think the best thing I’ve learned is that nothing can break me or my spirit.”

‘You can try, but I won’t let you. I’m very proud of where I got with Tristan. “It’s difficult, but I will do anything for my children,” he added.

Towards the end of the episode, Khloé also celebrated the opening of her first Good American store at Century City Mall in Los Angeles.