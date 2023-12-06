Trump claims Biden “doesn’t know he’s alive” and can’t put “two sentences” together as he criticizes the 81-year-old for his gaffes amid concerns about his age.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Donald Trump spent a good portion of his Fox News town hall criticizing Biden’s cognitive state and claiming that the president “doesn’t know he’s alive.”

The former president criticized Biden for not being able to “put two sentences together,” moments after Trump himself struggled to say a coherent sentence.

During his town hall Tuesday night, Trump talked about gossiping with Ted Kennedy about who were the smartest and dumbest people in the Senate at the time.

According to Trump, he didn’t want to reveal who Kennedy said was the smartest because he “really doesn’t like that guy at all.”

The former president claims that in this alleged conversation, which apparently took place at the ‘Kennedy Compound’ in Palm Beach, Kennedy confided in Trump that Joe Biden was ‘probably’ the ‘dumbest’ person in the Senate.

Trump followed his anecdote with a rant about Biden, saying: “Now I see when it’s not on prime time… I mean, years later, he didn’t get to be president when it was… normal.’

The former president then stuttered, but randomly changed the topic to nuclear bombs: “something is wrong and we can’t afford it because we have a problem today,” Trump said. “Nuclear weapons are the biggest problem the world has.”

“Let’s take Hiroshima or Nagasaki and look, that was many decades ago and multiply it by 500. That’s what would be a big bomb today,” Trump informed the audience at the Fox News town hall.

“Whether it’s Israel or really important countries,” he ran into.

‘Nuclear weapons are the biggest problem we have and we have a man who can’t put two sentences together. “We have a man who doesn’t know he’s alive,” Trump said.

The former president refused to rule out an abuse of power to persecute his critics – saying he would not do so “except on the first day” – when given multiple opportunities to renounce plans for revenge or power grabs.

Hannity questioned him directly about some of his critics’ worst accusations, including that he planned to “abuse power” or use the judicial system to bring down his political rivals, and noted that some want to call him a “dictator.”

“To be clear, do you have any plans, if you are re-elected president, to abuse power, break the law and use the government to persecute people?” Hannity asked.

—Do you mean as if they were using right now? Trump responded, without answering the question directly.

‘So in the history of our country? What has happened to us again has never happened before. For nonsense and for nothing they invented charges,” Trump said, returning to a refrain about having been indicted more times (four) than the infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone.

The former President said: ‘Nuclear weapons are the biggest problem we have and we have a man who cannot put two sentences together. We have a man who doesn’t know he’s alive.

After Trump moved on to other topics in the interview, Hannity returned to the topic, after earlier playing a famous clip of Trump telling his supporters, “I am your retribution.”

—Will you promise the United States tonight that you will never abuse power in retaliation? Hannity asked the former president, who leads President Joe Biden in a series of polls.

“Except the first day,” Trump responded.

‘Meaning?’ —Hannity asked him.

“I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

“That’s not retribution,” Hannity noted.

Then Trump tried to make people laugh.

‘He says: You’re not going to be a dictator. I said, “no, no, no, except the first day. We’re closing the border. And we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I won’t be a dictator anymore.”

A Biden-Harris account tweeted the clip, adding the line: “Trump: I’ll be a dictator on day one.”