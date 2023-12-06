Top China, US Diplomats discuss Israel-Hamas war: Beijing, Washington

Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;The top diplomats from China and the United States discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict in a call on Wednesday, Beijing and Washington said, agreeing on the need to de-escalate the war.

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken quot;reiterated the imperative of all parties working to prevent the conflict from spreadingquot;, according to the US State Department.

    Beijing said Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed in turn that, regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas, quot;the top priority is to cease fire and end the war as soon as possiblequot;. — AFP

