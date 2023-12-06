A girl’s night out in Jerusalem… armed to the teeth: Civilians in Israel arm themselves in the wake of Hamas’s brutal massacre on October 7

<!–

They could be another young couple out for the night.

But the assault rifle that this young woman carries on her shoulders helps expose the grim daily reality that Israelis face.

The couple was seen walking hand in hand through Jerusalem on Monday, amid intense tensions in the city.

Before the brutal Hamas massacre on October 7, Israel had strict gun laws, allowing licenses only to people who could demonstrate they needed additional security.

Previously, applications took months to process, but now they can be approved within days of completing an online form.

A young couple goes out to spend the night in Jerusalem, with the woman with a rifle across her body.

Men pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City as tensions continue to rise between Israel and Hamas.

Since then, gun stores and shooting ranges in Israel have been inundated with civilians looking to purchase firearms to protect their families.

Less than a month after the Hamas attacks, 150,000 applications for weapons licenses had been submitted, compared to just 42 in the same period last year.

Israel’s Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir previously described gun ownership as a precaution against internal unrest between Jews and Israel’s Arab minority.

In a televised speech after the attacks, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said the government would “encourage and assist civilians to arm themselves for self-defense.”