NNA – The first high-level ministerial roundtable on just transition took place at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) earlier this week. The work programme on just transition pathways, which was established at COP27 last year, is meant to assess, design and scale up pathways to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement in a way that is just and equitable for all, and leaves no one behind.

ldquo;The just transition means different things to different people depending on who they are and where they live,rdquo; said UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell in an address to the roundtable.

ldquo;But one thing is certain: we cannot and will not leave those with less power and marginalized groups out of the picture. Solutions to the climate crisis are meant to be inclusive.rdquo;

ldquo;They must ensure that everyone – women, indigenous peoples and youth, in all their diversity – have equal opportunities to benefit from these transitions,rdquo; Stiell added. The purpose of the roundtable was to provide direction and recommendations for the work programme on just transition. It convened more 90 high-level representatives of Parties, including ministers, vice-ministers, climate envoys, and heads of delegation.

It was co-facilitated by Minister Roselinda Soipan Tuya from Kenya and Minister Eamon Ryan from Ireland with keynote addresses by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President of COP 28, and Stiell. Parties at the roundtable highlighted the need for a holistic, inclusive, and practical approach to the just transition. They recognized the importance of considering unique circumstances and balancing environmental, economic, and social factors. Solutions underscored the significance of a balanced approach that considers national specifics, stakeholder involvement, appropriate financial mechanisms, and an understanding of diverse sectoral and communal impacts.

Parties highlighted that the work programme on just transition should focus on several key areas, including building international cooperation, facilitating national policy acceptance, involving multiple stakeholders, addressing financial and economic aspects, and ensuring inclusivity, equity, and ambitious and effective transitions that leave no one behind.

The roundtable also acknowledged the vast scale of the transition and highlighted the need for innovation to drive economic benefits through green investments. Finance and investment discussions centered on transforming financial systems, integrating just transition into policies, and supporting diverse national pathways and inclusive policies that uphold human rights.

The roundtable also helped advance progress at COP28, with a view to recommending a draft decision on the work programme for consideration and adoption here in Dubai. UN Secretary-General appoints Simon Stiell Executive Secretary of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

==============