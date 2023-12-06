Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Trump’s Lawyers Keep Trying Hopeless Hail Marys in Court

    Donald Trump lost the bulk of his bank fraud trial before it ever started, and his lawyers have resorted to preposterous legal maneuvering that has scholars and former judges baffled.

    Last week, the former president’s defense lawyers asked the judge for a “directed verdict,” essentially an outright victory that kills the case. In the legal world, it’s a longshot request that almost never works.

    But there’s a reason Trump’s effort for a directed verdict was even less likely to work—it was the third time his lawyers asked for it during the trial, setting what some reckon is a new record in New York State.

