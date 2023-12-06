Eva Longoria ditches the heels as she leaves ELLE’s star-studded Women In Hollywood event after bringing the glamor in a stunning, stunning dress.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Eva Longoria kicked off her heels as soon as she left ELLE’s Women In Hollywood event at Nya Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The actress, 48, changed her very high heels to go barefoot and be able to go out more comfortably.

She bundled up in a long black coat and strutted out of the star-studded event to return home.

At the party, Eva brought the glamor to the red carpet in a glamorous and dazzling dress, joining Jennifer Lopez and Alexandra Daddario.

Earlier in the night, the Desperate Housewives star stunned in a metallic silver maxi dress, which featured a low-cut neckline and rhinestone-embellished straps.

The event celebrates the nine ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023 honorees who are making creative and cultural changes in the industry: Jennifer, Eva, Jodie Foster, Taraji P. Henson, America Ferrera, Danielle Brooks, Greta Lee, Fantasia Barrino Taylor and Lily Gladstone. .

Eva told Elle why telling complex Latina stories on the big screen is so important to her.

She said, “Hollywood decides what heroes are like, and they never look like us.”

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, 53, appeared to be in high spirits as she left the event alone after rubbing shoulders with celebrities.

The beauty couldn’t seem to wipe the smile off her face as she walked away looking as glamorous as ever.

Natasha Lyonne looked chilled as she left the event bundling up in a black jacket.

The actress and filmmaker, 44, left the event with smeared eye makeup and was photographed glued to her phone.

She wore a gorgeous long lace dress with a mesh overlay and paired her outfit with a chic Yves Saint Laurent bag.

Eva left the event with some friends, whose names are unknown, and headed home to their cars.

Jodie Foster, 61 (centre) and her wife Alexandra Hedison, 54, (right) looked in love as they left the event holding hands.

Eva recently admitted that she “doesn’t care” about being “typecast as the ‘hot one’ on Desperate Housewives.”

She said she is “riding that wave to the beach” after her role as Gabrielle Solis propelled her to Hollywood.

And Eva is every inch the femme fatale on the cover of ELLE’s December/January 2023 Women in Hollywood issue.

Eva said: “I remember when I was on Housewives and I was the sexy one, people were like, ‘Are you afraid of being pigeonholed as sexy?’

“I thought, ‘Oh God, no. I’m going to ride that wave to the beach. Go ahead and say I’m sexy.”

“I don’t care, because the day will come when you’ll say I’m not sexy, and then I won’t care either.”