NNA – Former Prime Minister, Fouad Siniora, received at his Beirut office on Wednesday, the new Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, who came on an acquaintance visit.nbsp;

The pair discussed the current general situation and the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Egypt.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;