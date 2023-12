NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, on Wednesday received in his office at the Ministry, Greek Ambassador to Lebanon, Despina Koukoulopoulou, with whom he discussed ways of media and cultural cooperation.nbsp;

Discussions between the pair also touched on joint projects under discussion.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;