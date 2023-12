NNA – The Finance and Budget Committeersquo;s session has kicked off, our reporter said on Wednesday.

The session is scheduled to study the budgets of the Presidency of the Republic, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of State for Administrative Development Affairs, the Constitutional Council, the Audit Bureau, the Central Inspection, the Civil Service Council, the Supreme Disciplinary Authority and the Public Procurement Authority.

================ L.Y