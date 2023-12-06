Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Suspect Arrested After String of Fatal Shootings in Texas

    By

    Suspect Arrested After String of Fatal Shootings in Texas

    KXAN / YouTube

    A suspect was arrested in Texas on Tuesday night after a series of shootings around Austin left several people dead and others—including police officers—wounded, authorities said.

    The man in his 30s, who has not been named, was booked into the Travis County Jail and charged with capital murder, Austin Police Department Interim Chief Robin Henderson said early Wednesday. She said authorities had not determined that the shootings were linked until after the final incident—with another law enforcement agency linking the suspect to another two killings in San Antonio.

    “The nature of the relationship—if any—between the victims and the suspect is unknown,” Henderson said at a news conference. She later added: “I’d like to express my deepest condolences to all the victims and their families who have been affected by these series of tragic events and horrific criminal acts.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

