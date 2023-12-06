ChatGPT was Wikipedia’s most viewed page in 2023 — beating out Taylor Swift, ‘Oppenheimer,’ and Elon Musk

ChatGPT became the fastest growing consumer app in internet history.

Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Wikimedia Foundation released the most popular articles on Wikipedia in 2023 on Tuesday. ChatGPT took first spot after raking in 79 million views across all of Wikipedia’s language sites.Other topics in the top 25 were Elon Musk, Matthew Perry, Taylor Swift and “Deaths in 2023.”

ChatGPT, the poster-child of the AI revolution, has earned its spot as Wikipedia’s most viewed page in the English language this year, raking in over 49 million views, according to a list of Wikipedia’s most popular articles of 2023 published on Tuesday.

The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization that operates Wikipedia, compiled a list of the most viewed articles on Wikipedia between January 1 and November 28, 2023. English Wikipedia garnered over 84 billion views altogether this year due to interest in world events, tech, and pop culture.

ChatGPT ranked first with 49,490,406 page views overall and in the first half of the year its page views ranged between 100,000 and 400,000 almost every day. Across all of Wikipedia’s language sites, ChatGPT articles were registered to have over 79 million page views.

ChatGPT just turned one after it was launched by OpenAI in November 2022 and became the fastest growing consumer app in internet history reaching 100 million users in just over 2 months.

The chatbot took the world by storm and created an impression with its wide-ranging abilities from writing essays, coding, and composing songs. Several competitors were launched in response including Google’s Bard, Microsoft’s Bing and even Elon Musk’s recently released foul-mouthed chatbot Grok.

The chatbot’s popularity sparked discussions about the possible dangers AI poses to humanity, its ability to potentially replace humans in certain jobs, as well as how AI can be used to get ahead in education and in the workplace.

“Deaths in 2023” was the second most viewed Wikipedia article with 42,666,860 page views. The 2023 Cricket World Cup, Indian Premier League, and Oppenheimer film also made the top five.

Other topics that ranked in the top 25 were Taylor Swift, Matthew Perry, the Barbie film, Elon Musk, and Andrew Tate.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the popular and beloved sitcom “Friends,” died at age 54 in October.

The Barbie and Oppenheimer films were both released in cinemas on July 21 and were the most hyped up and anticipated films of the year.

Meanwhile, singer and songwriter Taylor Swift reached billionaire status this year partly due to her massive 146-date worldwide Eras Tour.

Read the original article on Business Insider