Urgent warning to gamers over FAKE Grand Theft Auto 6 download links that can flood your device with malware – here’s how to spot them

The long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer appeared online yesterday

Cybercriminals have launched an attack on players with fake download links

After years of anticipation, the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 finally appeared online yesterday.

Millions of eager gamers flocked to watch the trailer, which quickly set the record for most views on YouTube in 24 hours after racking up nearly 100 million views.

Now, it seems that cybercriminals have jumped on the bandwagon and are targeting unsuspecting players with fake download links.

The worrying thing is that clicking on these links can flood your device with malware capable of tracking you or stealing your personal data.

Here you’ll find everything you need to know, including how to spot fake download links.

Cybercriminals have jumped on the bandwagon and are targeting unsuspecting gamers with fake download links (stock image)

‘GTA VI’ will be released in 2025 and is set in the fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami last seen in the 2006 installment of the hit franchise.

Also appears to feature the series’ first playable female character.

With physical sales of PC and console games falling rapidly, digital downloads now dominate the market.

And NordVPN experts warn that bad actors are trying to tempt fans with fake download links, promising a “free”, “leaked” or “trial” version of the game, before its release in 2025.

According to Marijus Briedis, CTO of NordVPN, similar attempts have been identified around the launch of other popular games such as Hogwarts Legacy or The Last of Us.

“The gaming community has been waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 for a decade, so it’s only natural that fans will try to get at least a trial version as soon as possible,” Briedis said.

‘Unfortunately, curiosity and impatience open up new opportunities for cybercriminals.

“Although GTA 6 is still in development and the creators promise to release it in 2025, the Internet is full of links promising the ability to download the game.”

The worrying thing is that once these links are clicked, these links can infect your device with some type of walware within seconds.

“Typically, this type of malware can be used to track you or steal personal data, banking credentials, or your identity,” Briedis said.

“These malicious files can hide on a computer for a long time and do their job without causing visible damage.”

To protect yourself from fake GTA 6 scams, experts recommend avoiding links that promise free or early versions of the game before the official release.

“Only download games from official sites and use software like Threat Protection,” they added.