Fans are thrilled as Brookside legend Dean Sullivan makes his final television appearance on Celebrity Antique Road Trip after his death aged 68.

Brookside legend Dean Sullivan made his final television appearance on Celebrity Antique Road Trip on Tuesday, following his death aged 68 following a battle with prostate cancer.

The death of the much-loved actor, known to millions as drug dealer Jimmy Corkhill in Channel 4 soap Brookside, was confirmed last week in a statement from his family.

The new episode of Antique Road Trip saw him take on Heartbeat icon Tricia Penrose on the show as they traveled across the UK with antiques experts in search of treasure before competing to win the most money at auction.

The BBC program confirmed that they had permission from Dean’s family to broadcast the episode.

“With the blessing of his family, the episode we recorded with Dean and his old friend @triciapenrose will air tonight as planned.” They later added: “We hope you enjoy the show and our thoughts are with Dean’s family and friends at this time.”

Fans were thrilled to see her final scenes, with one saying on social media: “This is going to be a bittersweet watch.” But I will certainly tune in and enjoy the wonderful Mr. Sullivan on my screen one last time.

—Good wishes also to Tricia Penrose. I hope she can “enjoy” the memory of the road trip.

Another wrote: ‘Aww Dean Sullivan (Jimmy Corkhill) is on the celebrity antiques road trip tonight at 7pm This is probably the last TV show he filmed.

A statement from Dean’s family confirmed the sad news of his death on Thursday. “It is with deep sadness that we must inform you that actor Dean Sullivan passed away peacefully on November 29, 2023 after a brief illness.

“To millions of people he was and still is remembered as ‘Jimmy’, to family and friends he was ‘Dino’. Dean’s family would like to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and constant support.”

“We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grieving,” the message from Hamilton Management and his family read.

His cause of death has not been confirmed.

Sullivan was scheduled to appear in a Southport production of Jack And The Beanstalk starting on December 7, but withdrew on November 17 due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The Atkinson Theatre, where he was expected to hit the stage for three weeks, confirmed his departure in a tweet shortly after his retirement.

They wrote: ‘There has been a change to the line-up for this year’s Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime.

“Dean Sullivan will no longer play the role of Fleshcreep, as previously announced, and the role will now be played by Mark Paterson.”

The former Brookside actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and was finally discharged by his consultant last year after undergoing radiotherapy treatment.

Recalling his battle with the illness in August, Sullivan told how he put himself “in the hands of fate” during his ill health and tried to continue living his life.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “The way I dealt with it was I just put myself in the hands of fate.” If this was my time, then this was my time, so I was actually quite philosophical about it.

“I know people would worry themselves to an early death, so to speak, but I’m not that kind of person, I try to stay positive and got on with my life.”

Dean is pictured with his Brookside on-screen wife Sue Jenkins in Liverpool in September.

Sullivan, born in Liverpool, said he did not show most of the symptoms of prostate cancer, apart from a reduced flow.

However, she felt something was wrong and went to the doctor, who only told her to keep an eye on him, but she returned to another doctor a few weeks later.

He said: “If I had listened to the first doctor it might have been a different story, so always trust your gut, 11 times out of 10 you’re right, we still have that fight or flight instinct.” ‘

The actor admitted early detection was key to the success of his radiotherapy treatment and urged others to get checked if they are worried.

In 2019, Sullivan opened up about his ‘shock’ cancer diagnosis and admitted that he never thought he had a problem with his prostate as he didn’t show many of the typical symptoms.

He told The Mirror at the time: “I remember actually feeling a bit shocked, because although we know today that one in three of us will be diagnosed with some form of cancer, you never think it will be you.”

Sullivan admitted that he didn’t immediately share the news with loved ones or friends because he’s not the type of person who “gets” support from his friends.

He kept the news to a few close friends and family, explaining, “You’re the one living with this and dealing with it and my way of dealing with it was to not let it be a big part of my life.”

The actor, known to millions as drug dealer Jimmy Corkhill in Channel 4 soap Brookside, confirmed he was living with the disease in May, five years after his original diagnosis (pictured with co-stars Claire Sweeney, Sue Jenkins and George Christopher). )

He added: “Also, there is the situation where you think, ‘I don’t want to tell this story again,’ so only my closest family and friends knew.” It was one of those where I thought ‘keep going and what will be will be’.

Sullivan, from Liverpool, joined Brookside in 1986, four years after it launched and remained with the soap until it was axed in 2003.

He was at the center of many of the soap’s most memorable storylines, including the moment Jimmy discovered villain Trevor Jordache’s body under a yard two years after his murder.

Dean won two British Soap Awards during his time on the show, including a Special Recognition Award, and held the record for filming more episodes than any other actor on the show.

He also appeared on BBC’s Doctors, ITV’s The Royal and ITV’s Crime Stories. Among her most recent roles is an appearance in the 2022 Netflix short film Wings.

The actor also performed on stage, playing Scullery in the North West premiere of Jim Cartwright’s Road in Bolton, and starred in a one-man stand-up tour of Alan Bennett’s Chip In The Sugar.

In June, Dean reunited with his Brookside daughter Claire Sweeney and wife Sue Jenkins for an appearance at the British Soap Awards.

In June, Dean reunited with his Brookside daughter Claire Sweeney, who played Lindsey Corkhill, and his wife Sue Jenkins, who played Jackie, for an appearance at the British Soap Awards.

Posing for the family reunion, Claire, who played Lindsey on and off for 12 years, admitted she felt very “emotional.”

On his Instagram with the couple, he wrote: “This felt emotional. So happy to see @deansul @susie.jenks #brookside #family.”

Claire led tributes to her dean on Thursday, posting on Instagram: “I’ll miss you Dean, I love you.” It was wonderful to get together as a family this year for the Soap Awards. RIP Dean Sullivan.’