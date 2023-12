NNA – Tyre – Hostile artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the towns of Shihin and Al-Jabain in the western sector in south Lebanon, our correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Enemy artillery also shelled the outskirts of the town of Tair Harfa, and the vicinity of the town of Al-Fardis.

A shell fell in the middle of Al-Fardis town on the main road, without exploding.

nbsp;

=================== L.Y