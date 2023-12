NNA – The COP28 U.N. climate summit must produce a final agreement that marks the beginning of the end for fossil fuels, European Union Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said on Wednesday.

quot;I want this COP to mark the beginning of the end of fossil fuels,quot; he told a press conference. quot;We simply have to get rid of fossil fuels in full.quot; — Reuters

