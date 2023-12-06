Russia’s Putin arrives in UAE’s Abu Dhabi

NNA -nbsp;Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for talks with President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

He is due to then travel to Saudi Arabia for his first face-to-face meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since October 2019.

The Kremlin said they would discuss energy cooperation, including as part of OPEC+, whose members pump more than 40 percent of the worldrsquo;s oil.

ldquo;Close Russian-Saudi coordination in this format is a reliable guarantee of maintaining a stable and predictable situation in the global oil market,rdquo; the Kremlin said.

Putinrsquo;s last visit to the region was in July 2022, when he met Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Iran.

MBS and Putin will also discuss the war between Israel and Hamas militants, the situation in Syria and Yemen, and broader issues like ensuring stability in the Gulf, the Kremlin said.

A Kremlin aide said Ukraine would also be discussed. — Reuters

