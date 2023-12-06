Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    “Strong Republic” delegation visits MP Rifi delegated by Geagea

    By

    Dec 6, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; A delegation from the quot;Strong Republicquot; parliamentary bloc, delegated by Lebanese Forces Party Chief Samir Geagea, on Tuesday visited MP Ashraf Rifi, at the latter#39;snbsp;residence in Ashrafieh.nbsp;

    The delegation included MPs Fadi Karam, Ghayath Yazbek and Elie Khoury, as well as LF Assistant Secretary-General for electoral affairs, Jad Damian, and the party#39;s Central Council member, Fadi Mahfoud.

    Discussions reportedly touched on developments on the internal arena, as well asnbsp;the situation in the region.

    On emerging, MP Khoury said that the visit to MP Rifi came within the framework of permanent coordination between the two sides, saying they discussed the current overallnbsp;situation.

    MP Karam, in turn, said that the Lebanese Forces and Major General Rifi are in constant coordination in all steps ldquo;because what brings us together is a strategic relationship based on two basic issues: sovereignty and building a state of institutions.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where the world wants to spend Christmas: Fascinating map reveals it’s LONDON that’s No.1 overall (though Americans would prefer a festive break in Vienna)

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Perrie Edwards is every inch the proud mother as she films her two-year-old son Axel riding a carousel alone at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland.

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk hits out at viral videos of DINK couples, saying there’s an ‘awful morality’ to those who choose not to have children

    Dec 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where the world wants to spend Christmas: Fascinating map reveals it’s LONDON that’s No.1 overall (though Americans would prefer a festive break in Vienna)

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Perrie Edwards is every inch the proud mother as she films her two-year-old son Axel riding a carousel alone at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland.

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk hits out at viral videos of DINK couples, saying there’s an ‘awful morality’ to those who choose not to have children

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Russian forces are killing their own wounded with drones to stop them from surrendering, Ukrainian officials say

    Dec 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy