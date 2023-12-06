“Strong Republic” delegation visits MP Rifi delegated by Geagea

NNA ndash; A delegation from the quot;Strong Republicquot; parliamentary bloc, delegated by Lebanese Forces Party Chief Samir Geagea, on Tuesday visited MP Ashraf Rifi, at the latter#39;snbsp;residence in Ashrafieh.nbsp;

The delegation included MPs Fadi Karam, Ghayath Yazbek and Elie Khoury, as well as LF Assistant Secretary-General for electoral affairs, Jad Damian, and the party#39;s Central Council member, Fadi Mahfoud.

Discussions reportedly touched on developments on the internal arena, as well asnbsp;the situation in the region.

On emerging, MP Khoury said that the visit to MP Rifi came within the framework of permanent coordination between the two sides, saying they discussed the current overallnbsp;situation.

MP Karam, in turn, said that the Lebanese Forces and Major General Rifi are in constant coordination in all steps ldquo;because what brings us together is a strategic relationship based on two basic issues: sovereignty and building a state of institutions.rdquo;

nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;