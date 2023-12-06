Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    News

    Cops Bust Group Funneling Nepali ‘Tourists’ Into Russian Army

    By

    Dec 6, 2023 , , , ,
    Cops Bust Group Funneling Nepali ‘Tourists’ Into Russian Army

    Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

    Ten people in Nepal have been busted for charging unemployed young men exorbitant amounts of money for “tourist visas” to Russia that ultimately led to them being funneled into the Russian military, local authorities say.

    Kathmandu District Police chief Bhupendra Khatri said each person was charged $9,000 for the trip and visa to Russia, mostly through the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters.

    Somehow, the men were then recruited into the Russian army, though it’s not exactly clear how. It was also unclear how many men were recruited by what the police chief described as a “human smuggling” ring.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where the world wants to spend Christmas: Fascinating map reveals it’s LONDON that’s No.1 overall (though Americans would prefer a festive break in Vienna)

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Perrie Edwards is every inch the proud mother as she films her two-year-old son Axel riding a carousel alone at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland.

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk hits out at viral videos of DINK couples, saying there’s an ‘awful morality’ to those who choose not to have children

    Dec 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where the world wants to spend Christmas: Fascinating map reveals it’s LONDON that’s No.1 overall (though Americans would prefer a festive break in Vienna)

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Perrie Edwards is every inch the proud mother as she films her two-year-old son Axel riding a carousel alone at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland.

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk hits out at viral videos of DINK couples, saying there’s an ‘awful morality’ to those who choose not to have children

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Russian forces are killing their own wounded with drones to stop them from surrendering, Ukrainian officials say

    Dec 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy