Cops Bust Group Funneling Nepali ‘Tourists’ Into Russian Army

Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Ten people in Nepal have been busted for charging unemployed young men exorbitant amounts of money for “tourist visas” to Russia that ultimately led to them being funneled into the Russian military, local authorities say.

Kathmandu District Police chief Bhupendra Khatri said each person was charged $9,000 for the trip and visa to Russia, mostly through the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters.

Somehow, the men were then recruited into the Russian army, though it’s not exactly clear how. It was also unclear how many men were recruited by what the police chief described as a “human smuggling” ring.

Read more at The Daily Beast.