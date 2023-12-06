Perrie Edwards is every inch the proud mother as she films her two-year-old son Axel riding a carousel alone at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Perrie Edwards enjoyed a festive evening with her son Axel at the annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Market in Hyde Park on Tuesday.

The Little Mix singer, 30, was every inch the proud mum as she watched her two-year-old son ride a carousel alone.

Perrie was photographed proudly filming Axel, who was tied up tightly, as they toured the attraction in separate seats.

The mother of one put on a stylish display as she rocked a black bomber jacket and a white two-piece swimsuit.

Axel, who she shares with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, looked adorable in a trendy orange hat and a cute black denim two-piece suit, while wearing black and white Nike sneakers.

She was later seen eating a delicious burger and fries after wandering around the market’s food stalls.

Perrie looked warm and cozy in her stylish fur hat and matching scarf as she explored the parks’ attractions and rides.

The blonde beauty couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she wandered around the gardens and enjoyed the food.

Perrie got into the holiday spirit as she enjoyed a Christmas outing with friends, while Axel rested in his stroller.

Recently, she was every inch the beach babe in her latest series of sizzling snaps that she posted on her Instagram page last month.

Perrie showed off her phenomenal physique in a tiny brown bikini, which included a top with asymmetrical straps and matching bottoms.

The skimpy two-piece showed off her toned tummy and long legs as she posed up a storm next to a pool during the sun-kissed trip.

Perrie revealed what she’s been spending in Antalya, Turkey, where she now splits her time after her fiancé moved to the country.

The bare-faced beauty accessorized her beach look with a simple necklace and a pair of hoop earrings, as well as a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, costing £3,950.

Perrie earned the approval of her former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who commented under the image: “Divine.”

Perrie recently followed in her friend Leigh-Anne’s footsteps and moved abroad.

The singer plans to split her time between England and Turkey following her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s football move.

The 30-year-old has joined Besiktas on a three-year contract after leaving Liverpool earlier this summer.

He previously packed his bags to live in Cheshire after Alex signed for Liverpool and now plans to venture further afield.

Perrie, who has son Axel with the athlete, will fly as much as possible so they can be together as a family.

A source told The Sun: “It hasn’t been an easy decision because Perrie and Alex have to think about their little son Axel and don’t want to live their lives apart.”

The singer plans to split her time between England and Turkey following her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s football move.

“However, the deal was too good to turn down, so they are trying and determined to make it work.”

‘They know it’s not going to be easy, but they love each other and want to support each other in their dreams. That means making some sacrifices.

Perrie’s bandmate Leigh-Anne, 31, currently splits her time between the UK and Greece since her husband Andre Gray, 32, signed for Aris FC Thessaloniki.