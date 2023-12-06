Where the world wants to spend Christmas: Fascinating map reveals it’s LONDON that’s No.1 overall (though Americans would prefer a festive break in Vienna)

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A fascinating festive map reveals the cities where people most want to spend Christmas 2023 around the world – and London is number one.

On the map, generated using Google search data for common Christmas travel-related keywords, countries are named followed by the city where their residents most want to spend the festive period.

Searches such as ‘Christmas in London’ and ‘things to do in London for Christmas’ are top in 20 countries including Spain, Netherlands, Canada, and Australia.

Vienna in Austria is the second most-searched city, ranking top in 15 countries including Italy, Germany, and the U.S.

Sharing bronze is New York City and Paris (top in eight countries each) followed by Budapest (fourth, six countries); Madrid and Prague (joint fifth, three); and Brussels and Tokyo (joint sixth, two). Completing the global ranking in joint seventh are three German cities – Berlin, Munich and Nuremberg – plus Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Strasbourg. They are all top in one country each.

This festive map reveals the cities where people most want to spend Christmas around the world – and London is number one

Searches such as ‘Christmas in London’ and ‘things to do in London for Christmas’ are top in 20 countries including Spain, Netherlands , Tokyo, Canada, and Australia

The map was created by Cloudwards.net, a website that reviews software and privacy tools, which listed the most popular Christmas destinations according to social media platforms and then analysed Google search volume data for them.

Europeans tend to stay in Europe over Christmas, the findings suggest, plumping for nearby destinations such as Vienna (top in 11 countries) and Budapest (top in five).

For Britons, Prague is the dream Christmas break spot, while for France, it’s Brussels, for Portugal, it’s Paris, and for Austria, its Nuremberg.

In contrast, many Canadian, U.S and Australian holidaymakers are happy to travel far from home for the ideal Christmas getaway, the data shows.

WHERE AMERICA WANTS TO SPEND CHRISTMAS

A separate map for the U.S suggests that most states would prefer to jet off to a European destination for their Christmas break, with Vienna taking the crown in 26 states.

States that like the Austrian capital the most are marked on the map in light blue – from California on the west coast to the central state of Kansas and Florida in the east. Quebec City (seven states), Paris (five) and Barcelona (three) also prove popular.

Europeans want to stay in Europe over Christmas, the findings suggest, plumping for nearby destinations like Vienna (top in 11 countries) and Budapest (top in five). For Britons, Prague is the dream Christmas break spot while for France, it’s Brussels, for Portugal, it’s Paris, and for Austria, it’s Nuremberg

A separate map for the U.S suggests that most states would prefer to jet off to a European destination for a Christmas break, with a special affinity for Vienna, which takes the crown in 26 states. States that like the Austrian capital the most are marked on the map in light blue – from California on the west coast to the central state of Kansas and Florida in the east. Quebec City (seven states), Paris (five) and Barcelona (three) also prove popular

The states that prefer a Christmas getaway outside of Europe include seven Northeastern states, where Quebec City is the most searched, Washington and Oregon, which prefer Vancouver, and Hawaii, where Tokyo is the winner

Despite topping the world podium, London is only the preferred choice for one state – New York – while Budapest (fourth overall) does not feature on the map at all

Feeling Santa-mental: Americans just can’t resist the magic of a Christmas in Vienna

The states that prefer a Christmas getaway outside Europe include seven Northeastern states, where Quebec City is the most searched, Washington and Oregon, which prefer Vancouver, and Hawaii, where Tokyo is the winner.

Despite topping the world podium, London is only the preferred choice for one state – New York – while Budapest (fourth overall) does not feature on the map at all.

Further search data was plotted on a second U.S map showing where Americans want to go for Christmas within the States.

The majority favour Branson, Missouri, and Chicago, Illinois, which are preferred by seven states each.

‘People from some sunny states, like California, dream of a snowy Christmas in Leavenworth, Washington,’ Cloudwards.net commented.

Further search data was plotted on this second U.S map showing where Americans want to go for Christmas – if they stay within the States. The majority favour Branson, Missouri, and Chicago, Illinois, which are preferred by seven states each

‘Meanwhile, Arizonans are pulled in by the dazzling Las Vegas, Nevada, lights.’

WHERE LATIN AMERICA, ASIA AND THE SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE WANT TO SPEND CHRISTMAS

In Latin America, New York City is the overall winner with eight countries, including Mexico and Peru, placing it as their number one destination.

But in Honduras, Colombia and Argentina, Madrid is the preferred choice while in Chile and Brazil, it’s Paris and for Paraguay, it’s London, the search data shows.

In Asia, London proves more popular and takes the crown in countries such as India, Kuwait, South Korea and Indonesia. Paris also garners a few votes here as the most searched Christmas destination in Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines.

Thailand, meanwhile, is the only Asian country on the map that prefers to stay closer to home, putting Tokyo as its top choice in search data.

In Latin America, New York City is the overall winner with eight countries, including Mexico and Peru, placing it as their number one destination. But in Honduras, Colombia and Argentina, Madrid is the preferred choice while in Chile and Brazil , it’s Paris and for Paraguay, it’s London, the search data shows

In the southern hemisphere, partly pictured here, London is popular again, earning the most searches as a Christmas destination in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa

In the Southern Hemisphere, London is popular again, earning the most searches as a Christmas destination in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa as well as the previously mentioned Indonesia and Paraguay.

Touching on the findings, Cloudwards.net said: ‘London, Vienna, Paris, Budapest and New York City are among the most sought-after Christmas holiday destinations, thanks to their irresistible festive charm.

‘Though European cities take the lead, New York City has its own special festive vibe that attracts people from around the world.

‘While many countries, including Japan, favour spending Christmas in European cities such as Vienna and Paris, others, including Jordan and Thailand, are drawn to the wonderfully quirky Tokyo.’