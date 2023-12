Chris Jackson/Getty

The royal family has long believed that actions speak louder than words.

And Tuesday night they issued an eloquent visual rebuff to suggestions that the family is in disarray or crisis.

The four highest-ranking royals—King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton—put on a symbolic display of unity, posing for photos in white ties and tiaras at London’s annual Diplomatic Reception.

