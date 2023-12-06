Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Taylor Swift Named Time’s “Person of the Year” and Praised for Being a “Master Storyteller of the Modern Age”

    Taylor Swift Named Time’s “Person of the Year” and Praised for Being a “Master Storyteller of the Modern Age”

    By Germania Rodríguez Poleo for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 07:59 EST, December 6, 2023 | Updated: 08:03 EST, December 6, 2023

    Taylor Swift has been named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year.

    The pop megastar, whose massive tour earned her billionaire status this year, beat out Vladimir Putin, Barbie and Sam Altman, among others, for the honor.

    Last year, it was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the “Spirit of Ukraine” who topped the rankings, after dominating the headlines since the Russian invasion.

    The pop megastar, whose massive tour grossed $1 billion this year, beat Vladimir Putin, Barbie and Sam Altman for the honor.

