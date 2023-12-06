Yellowstone stars at war… over COFFEE! The show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, is SUING Cole Hauser’s coffee brand for “unfair competition and false advertising” because its logo is too similar to his own business.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch filed suit in the Northern District of Texas against Free Rein, Cole Hauser’s coffee company

Accuses Free Rein of carrying out ‘misleading advertising’ and ‘unfair competition’

As fans wait for the second half of Yellowstone’s final season to premiere next year, a legal drama has begun between the show’s creator and one of its stars.

Bosque Ranch, founded by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of Texas against Free Rein, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser’s coffee company.

The trademark infringement lawsuit filed on November 21, according to San Ángel livealleges Free Rein of “unfair competition and false advertising.”

Bosque Ranch claims that Free Rein uses “a mark strikingly similar to Bosque Ranch’s trademark, potentially misleading consumers.”

The Bosque Ranch brand infuses the letters B and R as a cattle brand, while Free Rein similarly infuses the letters F and R.

Creator:

Brand:

Similar:

The lawsuit alleges that Bosque Ranch has been using the interlocking B/R mark since 2004 and obtained federal registrations in 2020.

Bosque Ranch launched its Craft Coffee brand in June, and Hauser converted the San Angelo, Texas-based Longhorn Coffee brand to Free Rein in August.

The company launched its first coffee brands with the F/R brew logo in October, which Bosque claims Free Rein did without his authorization.

The lawsuit alleges that the two similar brands will cause “consumer confusion” since both Sheridan and Hauser are connected to Yellowstone and both actively promote their brands.

Bosque Ranch seeks ‘permanent injunctive relief, damages and profits from defendants under the Lanham Act and Texas law for the alleged infringement.’

Hauser plays Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, who has been a fixture on the show since its 2018 debut.

Rip Wheeler is a ranch hand at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, run by Kevin Costner’s character, John Dutton.

He is also married to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), the only daughter of John and the late Evelyn Dutton (Gretchen Mol) on the show.

Cole as Rip:

News of the lawsuit comes just over a month after Paramount confirmed that the show’s final episodes will debut in November 2024.

This comes just months after it was reported that the 68-year-old protagonist would exit the series in the first half of season 5.

The studio also softened the blow for fans of Yellowstone, whose popularity skyrocketed after episodes began airing on CBS.

The network announced two spin-off series, one titled 1944 and the other is a contemporary series currently titled 2024.