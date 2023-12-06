Berri broaches general situation with Ain El-Tineh visitors, meets Tripoli Bar Association head, MP Kabbara

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, President of the Bar Association of Tripoli and North Lebanon, Sami al-Hassan, with a delegation of the syndical council members, who came on a protocol visit in the wake of the new elections of thenbsp;Associationrsquo;s dean and council members.

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation and relevant syndical affairs.

Speaker Berri later met with MP Karim Kabbara, with whom he discussed political developments and legislative affairs.

nbsp;Among Speaker Berri#39;s itinerant visitors for today had been the State Shura Council Head, Judge Fadi Elias.

nbsp;

================ L.Y