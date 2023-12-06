Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Man Tries to Confront Tiger That Snatched His Dog, Gets Mauled to Death

    Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

    A 76-year-old man in Russia’s Khabarovsk region was mauled to death by an Amur tiger after apparently trying to confront the cat for attacking his dog.

    “Well, [the tiger] took his dog, so he followed its trail and ran into it, as they say,” a local resident of the village of Obor was quoted as telling REN-TV of the attack.

    The man’s grief-stricken wife told the news station she’d tried to talk him out of going after the tiger, also known as a Siberian tiger, but to no avail.

