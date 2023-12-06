Door camera shows moment cruel thief steals children’s Christmas presents

<!–

A doorstep camera captured the moment a thief stole a family’s Christmas presents in broad daylight.

Footage shows a woman wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, dark sunglasses and a cap walking casually towards the family’s front door in Mulgrave, southeast of Melbourne, on Monday afternoon.

She is seen picking up two large boxes of toys that were on the threshold and were intended for the children who live there.

The gifts included hundreds of dollars worth of items, including costumes.

Michelle, a resident of the home, said the family had ordered the gifts in advance so her children could open them on Christmas Day.

“We are two very busy people at home and we don’t have the time or energy to go to the stores,” she said. 7 news.

Michelle urged the thief to think about what he did and how his actions affect others.

‘If we were a family that was really struggling, some people would be left without money. “It’s not a nice thing,” she said.

The robbery is now being investigated by Victoria Police.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Victoria Police for comment.

According to comparison site Finder, one in five Australians have reported having a delivery stolen in the last year.

Customers have been urged to use a parcel container to keep their deliveries safe and ensure their identification is verified by the company delivering their items.

It is also recommended to track deliveries online.