Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Frangieh broaches overall situation with Egyptian Ambassador

    By

    Dec 6, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, on Wednesday welcomed at his Bnachii residence, the new Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, who paid him an acquaintance visit upon assuming his diplomatic duties in the country.

    The visit was an occasion to discuss the current political, security and field situations, especially in light of the continued Israeli aggression against the occupied Palestine and south Lebanon.

    The meeting took place in the presence of quot;Maradaquot; Politburo member, former minister Roni Araiji, and Antoine Merheb.

    nbsp;

    ================ L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rape, torture used to silence Iran’s detained Mahsa Amini protesters, Amnesty says

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Scientists reveal how to make the PERFECT shot of espresso

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Mr. and the A-list guest cast of Mrs. Smith

    Dec 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rape, torture used to silence Iran’s detained Mahsa Amini protesters, Amnesty says

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Scientists reveal how to make the PERFECT shot of espresso

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Mr. and the A-list guest cast of Mrs. Smith

    Dec 6, 2023
    News Politics

    Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101

    Dec 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy