Frangieh broaches overall situation with Egyptian Ambassador

NNA – Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, on Wednesday welcomed at his Bnachii residence, the new Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, who paid him an acquaintance visit upon assuming his diplomatic duties in the country.

The visit was an occasion to discuss the current political, security and field situations, especially in light of the continued Israeli aggression against the occupied Palestine and south Lebanon.

The meeting took place in the presence of quot;Maradaquot; Politburo member, former minister Roni Araiji, and Antoine Merheb.

