In response to Arab Parliament President’s appeal regarding situation in Gaza, Speaker of Swedish Parliament directs Committee on Foreign Affairs to examine this appeal

NNA – The President of the Arab Parliament H.E. Mr. Adel bin AbdulRahman AlAsoomi, received an official letter from the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament, Dr. Andreas Norleacute;n, in response to the Arab Parliamentrsquo;s appeal to all parliaments of the world on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the ongoing war of genocide against civilian children women and elders, resulting in thousands of martyrs and wounded, and the call upon national parliaments to demand their governments to stand by the Palestinian people and to confront the crimes of the occupying power (Israel).

The Speaker of the Swedish Parliament stressed that after reviewing the letter addressed by the President of the Arab Parliament annexed to the Arab Parliamentrsquo;s appeal, directed the Swedish Parliamentrsquo;s Committee on Foreign Affairs to examine the Arab Parliamentrsquo;s appeal.

And while the President of the Arab Parliament commends the speedy response of the Parliament of Sweden to the Arab Parliamentrsquo;s call for a cessation of war, continued and escalating bloodshed, and to confront the occupying power crimes, he looks forward to being accompanied by practical steps by the Swedish Government, and calls on the other national parliaments that had been addressed to respond to the Arab Parliamentrsquo;s appeal and to work towards immediate end of the shooting and cessation of the occupying powerrsquo;s genocidal war against the Palestinian people, and to call on their governments to recognize the full sovereignty of the State of Palestine with the city of Jerusalem as its capital.

The President of the Arab Parliament emphasized that the Arab Parliament will continue to play its role in supporting and assisting the Palestinian people in all forums at all regional and international levels until they achieve their legitimate rights, foremost among them is the establishment of their independent State with the city of Jerusalem as its capital.

