    Bride in Viral Megabucks Wedding Deletes TikTok as Groom Faces 25 Years in Jail

    WFAA / YouTube

    A bride who was recently catapulted to viral stardom by her extravagant multimillion-dollar wedding has deleted her TikTok account after reports emerged that her groom is facing up to 25 years in prison for allegedly shooting at police officers.

    Car dealership heiress Madelaine Brockway, 26, also made her Instagram account private, according to DailyMail.com, despite reportedly hiring a luxury event content creator for her wedding which was dubbed the “wedding of the century.” Stories about the Paris ceremony in November—which cost a reported $59 million—have since been accompanied by revelations about the alleged wrongdoing of Brockway’s 29-year-old husband, Jacob LaGrone.

    According to NBC News, LaGrone, of Texas, is facing three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant after allegedly threatening three police officers by firing a gun at them in March. The felony offense can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

