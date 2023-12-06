Democratic Wisconsin governor vetoes bill to ban gender-affirming care for kids

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

MADISON, Wisconsin.- Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday vetoed a bill that sought to ban gender-affirming child care.

The veto was expected from Evers, who has vowed to reject any proposal from the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature that he deems harmful to LGBTQ+ youth.

The bill, which passed the Legislature in October, would have banned gender-affirming surgeries, which are rare, as well as all forms of gender-affirming care for minors in Wisconsin, including puberty blockers. and hormonal treatment with estrogen and testosterone.

“This type of legislation, and the rhetoric that comes from enforcing it, harms the mental health of LGBTQ people and children, emboldens anti-LGBTQ hate and violence, and threatens the safety and dignity of LGBTQ Wisconsinites.” ”Evers wrote in his veto message. “I will veto any bill that makes Wisconsin a less safe, less inclusive, and less welcoming place for LGBTQ people and children.”

Public hearings on the proposal earlier this year drew dozens of people to the state Capitol to testify in opposition.

Republican supporters of the measure suggested that medical professionals’ views on gender-affirming care could change in the future and that current treatments could be irreversible. Gender-affirming care has been available in the United States for more than a decade and is supported by leading medical associations.

“While the governor’s veto of this legislation is not surprising, it serves as a stark reminder of how out of touch with reality Governor Evers is,” Republican Sen. Duey Stroebel said in a statement. “Protecting children from invasive and irreversible medical interventions is the right thing to do from a scientific and ethical point of view.”

At least 22 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming health care for transgender minors, and most of those states are facing lawsuits over the measures. Gender-affirming surgery for minors is rare: Fewer than 3,700 were performed in the U.S. on patients ages 12 to 18 between 2016 and 2019, according to a study published in August.

The bill Evers vetoed Wednesday was one of several proposals targeting transgender people that he vowed to reject.

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.