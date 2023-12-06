Rob Reiner, Billy Crystal and Quinta Brunson remember Norman Lear: “We have lost a giant”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Rob Reiner, Billy Crystal and Quinta Brunson are among those remembering the great comedian and television legend Norman Lear, who died Tuesday at the age of 101.

The six-time Emmy Award-winning writer and producer behind classic television shows like All in the Family, Maude, Good Times, The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son and One day at a time He died at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by his family.

Crystal paid tribute to her friend of almost 50 years and shared a photo of the two of them together and a brief memory of Lear on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“We have lost a giant… a man of great humor and dignity,” Crystal wrote. “What a wonderful life that he has given so much to all of us. He used laughter as a way to look at ourselves. A blessing to have been his friend for almost 50 years.”

Rob Reiner, who taught his daughter to play jacks when they were children before appearing on All in the Family and directing films such as This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me and The Princess Bride, for which Lear provided financing, wrote in X“I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. “Sending my love to Lyn and the entire Lear family.”

Quinta Brunson, the creator, writer and star of the current hit comedy Abbott Elementary School paid tribute to Lear on, writing “My Goat. What a life. Rest well, Norman Lear.”

AND Jon Stewart thanked Lear “for raising me” while saying “Good night” and saying “I love you.”

Jimmy Kimmel wrote in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s obviously silly to want to spend more time with a person who survived an entire century, but losing Norman Lear, even at 101, seems unfair. His bravery, integrity, and unmatched moral guidance were matched by his kindness, empathy, and wit. Norman was very proud of the fact that he was nicknamed by the so-called Reverend Jerry Falwell. “The number one enemy of the American family.” The opposite was true. More than anyone before him, Norman used the sitcom to shine a light on prejudice, intolerance and inequality. He created families that mirrored ours, showing us a world in which Archie Bunker and Michael Stivic could learn not only to coexist, but to love each other. When he was young, Technical Sergeant Lear flew 52 combat missions over Nazi Germany. He continued to fight for freedom until the end of his life on earth. Even at 101 years old, Norman cared as much about the future, our children, and the planet as anyone he has ever known. He was a great American, a hero in every way and a man so funny, intelligent and charming that you almost couldn’t believe it. The privilege of working alongside Norman and the opportunity he gave me and my wife to get to know him and his beautiful family has been one of the great honors and pleasures of my life. “We were all very lucky to have him.”

Meanwhile, George Clooney shared: “It’s hard to reconcile the fact that, at 101 years old, Norman Lear is gone too soon. The entire world of reason just lost its greatest defender and our family lost a dear friend. “A giant walked in his shoes.”

Tyler Perry recalled meeting one of his “heroes” in Lear.

“He invited me to lunch at his house and as we sat, talked and laughed, I had the opportunity to tell him how he had helped save my life,” Perry wrote in a statement obtained by THR. “I shared with her that she taught me to dream a bigger dream with her example. She was then 100 years old, but she was more alert than ever. Full of wisdom and great advice, I took it all in. Just before I left, I asked, ‘At 100 years old, what do you expect?’ Without hesitation, she said, “Tomorrow.” It was such a simple yet powerful lesson in how to live life fully one day at a time. And One Day at a Time happened to be the name of one of her many hit television shows along with Maude, All in The Family, Good Times, Sanford and Son and many other amazing shows. They were the only thing that brought me laughter and joy when I was a child, living a daily nightmare. I am so glad I had the opportunity to tell him that, thanks to his vision and his work, he gave me many ‘tomorrows’ to look forward to. That’s why today, sadly, I say goodbye and greet a veteran. Someone who asked me to help him organize a moment to thank the surviving Redtail Tuskegee Airmen wanted to thank them for the escort they provided to him and others during World War II, which I did with Robin Roberts on GMA. It felt good to be able to do something for him. A hero and someone who inspired me to try to bring as much laughter to the world as he brought to the child I was. You, sir, he is truly one of one! I’m so glad we were on the planet at the same time. Thanks for your example. Rest in peace my dear friend, I thank God for you. My prayers are with his family. Travel well, Mr. Norman Lear.

And Jane Fonda called it “a very sad day” to learn that Lear had died, calling him “a man who meant a lot to many on a personal level and who changed the face and soul of American comedy.”

“My heart is heavy,” he wrote in a statement. “I loved Norman.”

John Leguizamo called Lear “a master storyteller and a healer through his spectacles.”

The actor-activist, writing on social media, continued about Lear: “He is what everyone in show business should aspire to. He is the consummate creative producer that we have long since abandoned in the industry.”

Lear was also known for his activism, as the veteran liberal co-founded the nonprofit People for the American Way in 1981.

Reacting to Lear’s death, PFAW president Svante Myrick said in a statement: “We are heartbroken. We extend our deepest condolences to Norman’s wife Lyn and his entire family, and to the many people who, like us, loved Norman. Norman loved this country and loved defending its ideals. We will honor Norman by continuing the work to which he dedicated much of his life.”

the Simpson boss to jean called Lear a “colossus of comedy, a tireless fighter for the little guy and a pleasure to know.”

AND Pose showrunner Steven Canals wrote: “I never introduced myself to Norman Lear, but I was in the same room with him twice. On both occasions he spoke and his words were profound. He talked about: creating art that challenges and takes risks. Thank you, sir, for creating indelible stories that inspired me as a child and as an adult. “We all benefit from his legacy.”

Read more tributes to Lear below.

RIP, Norman Lear. Television genius. Creative genius. “All in the Family,” “Maude,” “The Jeffersons.” Fearless legend. -Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) December 6, 2023

Oh #NormanLear …the man who made me love television! I mean…

good times

the jeffersons

maude

Facts of life

Everyone in the family

227

silver spoons

sanford and son

…And that doesn’t even scratch the surface! https://t.co/f5zaxJcTi4 —Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) December 6, 2023

Twice I had the opportunity to spend time with Norman Lear. I found him generous, warm, funny and very intelligent. I am very sorry to hear of his passing and am thinking of his family and circle of dear friends. https://t.co/Wq7WSestBj – Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) December 6, 2023

Today we celebrate an icon of American culture, Norman Lear. Through the magic of television, he brought laughter, tears and thought-provoking conversations to audiences around the world during a century of creative brilliance. Those were the days. pic.twitter.com/Lxnkg5JUMi — Cinematographic Association (@motionpictures) December 6, 2023

Sad news. Norman Lear, the genius behind iconic comedies like All in The Family and Good Times, has died aged 101. What a life! What an incredible legacy! pic.twitter.com/peUpqoon58 —Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) December 6, 2023