Whisky Live Beirut kicks off its sixth edition

NNA -nbsp;Whisky Live Beirut, the world#39;snbsp;renownedwhisky tasting event,nbsp;kicked offnbsp;its sixth editionnbsp;todaynbsp;atnbsp;a new location, AVA Venue,nbsp;Achrafieh.

The opening ofnbsp;thenbsp;three-day eventnbsp;was held in the presence ofnbsp;Mr. Tonynbsp;Ramy, on behalf ofnbsp;thenbsp;Lebanesenbsp;Minister of Tourism,nbsp;H.E Walid Nassar, as well as headsnbsp;of ministries, associationnbsp;presidents, ambassadors and media figures, in addition to anbsp;selectnbsp;crowd of whisky enthusiastsnbsp;and connoisseurs.

nbsp;nbsp;Joumananbsp;Dammous-Salameacute;,nbsp;managingnbsp;director of Hospitalitynbsp;Services, the event organizer,nbsp;revealed that the decision to go ahead with the 6thnbsp;edition of Whisky Live was taken only one week ago.nbsp;Salameacute;nbsp;raised a toast to ldquo;Our beloved Lebanon and the wonderful dreamers who keep fighting for its futurerdquo;.nbsp;Lastly, she promised the audience ldquo;a lively programrdquo; with exceptional activities hosted by passionatenbsp;experts and mixologists.

This year#39;s edition gathersnbsp;togethernbsp;producers, distributors and suppliersnbsp;from across the globe.nbsp;Visitorsnbsp;will be provided withnbsp;a rare opportunity to taste some of the finest international whiskiesnbsp;fromScotland, Ireland, thenbsp;Unitednbsp;Kingdom, Unitednbsp;States, Japan, Switzerlandnbsp;and beyond.nbsp;In addition tonbsp;the tasting area, Whisky Live Beirut is hostingnbsp;more than 20 masterclassesnbsp;with renowned expertsandnbsp;mixologists, who will be sharing their know-how andnbsp;trade secrets.nbsp;

For more information about activities please visit our websitenbsp;Whiskylivebeirut.com

Tickets for Whisky Live Beirut can be purchased on the door. The event runs fromnbsp;6-8 December, from 5-11 pm daily.

nbsp;

——————–