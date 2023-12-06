Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    News

    Green Thumb-Approved Gift Ideas for the Plant Lover on Your List

    By

    Dec 6, 2023 , , , ,
    Green Thumb-Approved Gift Ideas for the Plant Lover on Your List

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    Some people have hobbies or interests that make them very hard to shop for when it comes to gifting. What do you get for the amateur lepidopterist, for example, or the armchair cartographer? Fortunately for you, if the friend/aunt/SO/brother-in-law in question is a plant lover, you’ll be happy to learn that people who love plants are actually pretty easy to please when it comes to gifting.

    Whether the green-leaning person on your shopping list loves gardening, loves flowers, loves tending to indoor plants, or almost anything else that’s plant-oriented, we have got you covered with these great plant lover gifts we dug up.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rape, torture used to silence Iran’s detained Mahsa Amini protesters, Amnesty says

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Scientists reveal how to make the PERFECT shot of espresso

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Mr. and the A-list guest cast of Mrs. Smith

    Dec 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Rape, torture used to silence Iran’s detained Mahsa Amini protesters, Amnesty says

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Scientists reveal how to make the PERFECT shot of espresso

    Dec 6, 2023
    News

    Mr. and the A-list guest cast of Mrs. Smith

    Dec 6, 2023
    News Politics

    Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101

    Dec 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy