Mr. and the A-list guest cast of Mrs. Smith

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mr and Mrs Smith You’ll be in good company when the Prime Video series premieres.

The series, based on the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie film of the same title, has added a number of high-profile guest stars alongside leads Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell and Úrsula Corberó will appear on the show, joining previously announced guest stars Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Parker Posey and Wagner Moura. Details about his duties are being kept secret.

Mr and Mrs Smith It stars Glover (who also executive produces) and Erskine as “two lonely strangers who get jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream house in Manhattan.” “, according to the program. registration line. “Does he catch her? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now married, John and Jane undertake a high-risk mission each week while also facing a new milestone in their relationship. Their complex undercover story becomes even more complicated when they discover real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

The series has been in the works for several years, with Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge initially collaborating as co-creators and co-stars. Waller-Bridge, however, left the show in 2021 due to creative differences. “I worked on that show for six months with all my heart and mind and I really cared about it; I still care about it,” she said. vanity fair at the beginning of this year. “And I know it will be brilliant. But sometimes it’s about knowing when to leave the party. You don’t want to get in the way of a vision. “Creative collaboration is like a marriage and some marriages don’t work.”

Mr and Mrs Smith will be released on February 2, as its November release was delayed during writers’ and actors’ strikes.