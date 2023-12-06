Scientists reveal how to make the PERFECT shot of espresso

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Experts have revealed a scientifically proven trick to making the perfect shot of espresso.

Spraying the beans with water before grinding them is a technique known as the “Ross Drop Technique.”

When coffee beans are ground, their cracking and falling motion creates static electrical charges.

That electricity can cause espresso grounds to clump and stick to the grinder: darker roasts and finer grinds add to the charge created when grinding.

The result is a shot of espresso that isn’t extracted as uniformly as it could be, which can lead to ‘unpredictably unpleasant espresso,’ according to the new study..

Sprinkling coffee beans with a little water before grinding can reduce static charge buildup, resulting in a more consistent grind and better extraction.

The team of scientists at the University of Oregon found that spraying aResearchers found that as little as 20 microliters of water (20 millionths of a liter) per gram of whole coffee beans before grinding is enough.

This is equivalent to two or three sprays of water from a small spray bottle for each shot of espresso.

For this study they only looked at whole beans ground in a grinder, but some of their brewing tests indicate that pre-ground coffee could also benefit from a little water.

The results were published on Wednesday in the magazine Affair.

“Moisture, whether residual moisture within the roasted coffee or external moisture added during grinding, is what dictates the amount of charge that forms during grinding,” said lead author Christopher Hendon in a statement.

“Water not only reduces static electricity and therefore reduces mess while grinding, but it can also have a significant impact on the strength of the drink and potentially the ability to access higher concentrations of flavors.” favorable,” he added.

To conduct this study, the team began by measuring how much static charge whole coffee beans accumulate when rubbed against different surfaces.

Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast beans were rolled down a vibrating chute, where they fell into a Faraday cup, a device that measures electrical charge.

By repeating this experiment with different coatings on the chute, the researchers found that the beans acquired a minimal charge against the metal and a positive charge against PVC plastic or mylar, a material used in coffee bean bags.

A fine mist of water sprayed over the coffee beans before grinding will create a more uniform consistency, especially with finely ground dark roast coffee.

On the other hand, rolling the beans on glass and nylon created a negative charge.

When materials rub against each other an electrical charge is created, this is called the triboelectric effect.

It’s the same force that makes Styrofoam packaging peanuts stick together, or makes you accidentally surprise someone after dragging wool socks across the carpet.

The triboelectric effect also comes into play in storm clouds, when air and water molecules collide with each other to create electricity. Or in a volcanic column, when small particles of pumice and other minerals collide in flight.

Soils without added water carry more static electrical charge, which causes them to disperse (left). The grounds with added water fall downwards (right).

Next, the scientists ground coffee beans from different locations, roasted them at different levels and moisture contents to measure the results of the triboelectric effect during grinding.

Rolling the beans down a ramp created a charge, but grinding increases this effect, as the metal blades in a burr grinder not only crush and fracture the beans, but the ground beans rub against each other, generating electrical charges.

By collecting the ground beans in a Faraday cup, the team found that beans with higher moisture content had less electrical charge.

A more uniform grind can result in a more consistent brew and less chance of off-flavors.

A small splash of water may be enough to take your espresso game to the next level, scientists say

Lighter roasts also built up less static charge during grinding.

Part of this could be because lighter roasts retain more moisture, but also because darker roasts are more brittle, which changes physical properties when the beans fracture.

Grinding the beans more finely also created more electrical charge, probably because fine grinding creates more particles that can collide with each other more times, providing more opportunities to create the triboelectric effect.

Unfortunately, this creates a double whammy for espresso, which tends to use finely ground dark roast coffee beans.

Taking a lesson from these results, the researchers attempted to replicate the effects of higher moisture beans by simply adding water before grinding.

Known as the Ross drop technique, some baristas and coffee obsessives have been known to spritz the beans with a little water before grinding them.

The team found that as the water-to-bean ratio approached 20 microliters of water per 1 gram of beans, the static charge built up during grinding approached zero.

For anyone who wants to try the Ross drops technique at home, this probably means adding two or three sprays from a small bottle per 15 grams of beans.

They found this result a bit surprising, since spraying water on the beans just before grinding them doesn’t give the moisture a chance to absorb into the beans.

Still, it worked.

Spraying coffee beans with 5 microliters of water per gram of coffee helped reduce static charge, but did not eliminate it

“It also resulted in the grinder retaining almost zero beans, an observation that has implications for reducing waste and increasing beverage quality,” they wrote in the study.

So what did this mean for the espresso you brewed?

First, each shot of espresso took about 50 percent longer for the moistened beans. They suspect this is because the soil bed was denser with the added water and the reduced electrical charge helped create a finer grind.

Second, the moistened beans produced slightly more concentrated coffee: 8.9 percent total dissolved solids, compared to 8.2 percent for the dried beans.

Some more detailed analysis revealed that the wetted grounds probably produce a more uniform extraction, since there is less empty space between the particles.

This means that water flows through the entire soil bed, rather than trailing along empty paths as it would with dry grains.

All in all, they say this brewing method should eliminate some unpredictability in brewing and result in more consistent espresso shots.

Due to improvements in brewing, not just grinding, it is possible that sprinkling pre-ground grains can improve the quality and consistency of your brew.

The team only tested this effect on espresso, but they say it could apply to other brewing techniques.

“The main material benefit of adding water during grinding is that you can compact the bed more densely because fewer lumps form,” Hendon said.

‘Espresso is the worst offender of this, but benefits would also be seen in brew formats where water is poured over the coffee or in small percolation systems like a stovetop Bialetti. Where you won’t see any benefit during brewing is with methods like the French press, where you submerge the coffee in water.’