Shannen Doherty Says Her Husband Cheated While She Battled Cancer

    Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty’s divorce has been the subject of rumors for months amid her cancer battle, and now, the actress is setting the record straight in her new podcast.

    In the first episode of Let’s Be Clear, the Charmed actress opened up about her ongoing struggle with cancer, as well as what it was like to have brain surgery just after learning that her husband, photographer Kurt Iswarienko, had been unfaithful. (Doherty filed for divorce in April after 11 years of marriage.)

    “I filed for divorce this year, 2023. I had brain surgery in 2023 as well,” Doherty said during Wednesday’s inaugural episode. Going into surgery, she said, “… I went into that surgery early in the morning, and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over—that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

