Trump’s Wisconsin Electors Admit Biden Won in Election Suit Settlement

The 10 Wisconsin Republicans who falsely signed on to documents claiming that Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, was the winner of the 2020 election agreed to a civil settlement in a lawsuit brought by the state’s actual electors, according to court filings.

The Republicans agreed to never again serve as electors in any election where Trump is on the ballot as well as in the 2024 election and agreed to withdraw the fake elector documents submitted in the wake of the 2020 election, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

“We oppose any attempt to undermine the public’s faith in the ultimate results of the 2020 presidential election,” the electors said in the settlement. “We hereby withdraw the documents we executed on Dec. 14, 2020, and request that they be disregarded by the public and all entities to which they were submitted.”

