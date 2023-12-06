Physical therapist reveals five genius exercises that instantly ease back pain – and can be done from your bed

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Whether it’s lifting too many weights or sitting for long periods in an office chair, stretching out your back is part of modern life.

In fact, according to studies, it happens to about eight in 10 Americans at least once a year.

Now, a leading New York City physical therapist has shown how five simple exercises can conquer the dreaded pain in minutes.

The best part? All of this can be done from the comfort of your bed.

The first step is to find a “comfortable place to lie face down,” explains Dr. Dan Ginader, a physical therapist specializing in dance injuries.

He adds that his recommendations are based on a technique called the McKenzie Method.

@dr.dan_dpt “Pulling your back out” is a common term to describe what happens when you feel your back lock up. Most of the time it has something to do with a mild disc injury with concurrent muscle spasms and occasional leg pain. This is a general template for what you can do in the heat of things to relieve your symptoms. But if the symptoms continue despite taking care of it, go to a professional as soon as possible!! #physical therapy #lumbalgia #backpainrelief ♬ original sound – Dr. Dan, DPT

This revolves around the theory that: “if rounding your back causes symptoms, extending your back will relieve them.”

“And lying on your stomach allows you to do exactly that, with everything nice and supported,” he says in a clip posted to his TikTok, where he has almost a million followers.

The second position consists of leaning on your elbows to perform an “extra extension” followed by mini push-ups, keeping your legs on the floor.

Next is the “soft rotation”.

“Lying on your back, take your knees and let them fall to the side until you feel a gentle stretch,” says Dr. ginader. ‘Wait a second and go to the other side.

Physical therapist Dr. Dan Ginader shows how to relieve back pain using simple movements that can be done from your bed or the living room floor.

‘Again, the goal is to keep them fairly soft and just take what the body gives you. Repeat about 10 or 20 times.

The fourth movement is what Dr. Ginader calls “sciatic nerve glides.” Many forms of back pain are caused by excessive pressure on the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back to the hips, the buttocks and down each leg.

Stress on the nerve, usually caused by injury, can cause Swelling, pain, and sometimes numbness in the leg.

Most Americans suffer from back pain at some point in their lives, but simple movements repeated several times can relieve symptoms, experts say.

Sciatic slides aim to relieve pressure on the nerve and involve bending your leg toward the ceiling while lying on your back, with your hands clasped around the back of the knee.

Repeat these 15 times on each leg, says Dr. Ginader.

And finally, extending your back using bridges (pushing your pelvis up with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor) will also help release tension or trapped nerves.

If the pain does not go away within three days, Dr. Ginader advises seeking medical help.