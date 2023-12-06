Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Morgan Wallen Reflects on Racism Scandal: 'Put Myself in a Sh*t Spot'

    Morgan Wallen Reflects on Racism Scandal: ‘Put Myself in a Sh*t Spot’

    Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

    Country music star Morgan Wallen says he’s “not the same person” as he was two years ago when he was caught on video using the N-word.

    In a new interview with Billboard, Wallen opened up about his 2021 racism scandal, which simultaneously stained his career while galvanizing his fanbase. Despite the continued support he’s received from the country community in the aftermath, he says there’s “no excuse” for his behavior.

    “I’ve never made an excuse,” Wallen, 30, said. “And I never will make an excuse.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

