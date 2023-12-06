Here are the most popular TikToks of the year, from fried chicken ASMR to an inventive onion-cutting hack

The most popular clips on TikTok in the US this year racked up cumulative billions of views.

This year on TikTok gave us grim Grimace shake reactions, the Wes Anderson film aesthetic, Keith Lee’s restaurant reviews, and more.Together, the most popular clips on the social media app amassed billions of views this year.Here’s a look at the top 10 TikToks of 2023 in the US, according to the company itself.

It was the year of “girl dinner,” obsessions with the Roman empire, and learning what on earth a beige flag is — at least according to TikTok.

The social media company released a list Wednesday highlighting the biggest trends and clips on its platform in 2023.

Viral TikTok phenomena this year included sharing “canon events” and “things that altered my brain chemistry,” as well as the satirical ’90s Euro dance-esque “Planet of the Bass,” and a whole lot of girl-inspired trends.

Individual clips that became hits on TikTok, sometimes with less clear ties to such large trends, also racked up cumulative billions of views.

Here’s a look at the 10 most popular TikToks of the year in the US, according to the company:

A ceramicist’s compilation of pottery fails and bloopers accrued over a month.

A wholesome motivational message from an animated friend.

@tubbynugget Just doing a little nugget jig in preparation for tomorrow 🥰 (And every day, really!) I LOVE YOU! ♬ because i love u song – Tubby Nugget

One woman pranking her husband with a funny, if inventive, method to avoid tearing up when cutting onions.

A talkative French bulldog puppy that refuses to sleep.

An ASMR-style clip of cooking fried chicken.

A man’s musical performance in a parking garage.

Selena Gomez’s makeup routine before an early morning flight.

A five-second clip of a huge kitten.

One man’s DIY Iron Man on his ceiling.

One woman’s makeup tutorial.

