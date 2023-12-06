Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Here are the most popular TikToks of the year, from fried chicken ASMR to an inventive onion-cutting hack

    The most popular clips on TikTok in the US this year racked up cumulative billions of views.

    This year on TikTok gave us grim Grimace shake reactions, the Wes Anderson film aesthetic, Keith Lee’s restaurant reviews, and more.Together, the most popular clips on the social media app amassed billions of views this year.Here’s a look at the top 10 TikToks of 2023 in the US, according to the company itself.

    It was the year of “girl dinner,” obsessions with the Roman empire, and learning what on earth a beige flag is — at least according to TikTok.

    The social media company released a list Wednesday highlighting the biggest trends and clips on its platform in 2023.

    Viral TikTok phenomena this year included sharing “canon events” and “things that altered my brain chemistry,” as well as the satirical ’90s Euro dance-esque “Planet of the Bass,” and a whole lot of girl-inspired trends.

    Individual clips that became hits on TikTok, sometimes with less clear ties to such large trends, also racked up cumulative billions of views.

    Here’s a look at the 10 most popular TikToks of the year in the US, according to the company:

    A ceramicist’s compilation of pottery fails and bloopers accrued over a month.

    @bwpottery a months worth of pottery fails and bloopers 🥴 #pottery #ceramics #fail #satisfying ♬ original sound – brett wulc

    A wholesome motivational message from an animated friend.

    @tubbynugget

    Just doing a little nugget jig in preparation for tomorrow 🥰 (And every day, really!) I LOVE YOU!

    ♬ because i love u song – Tubby Nugget

    One woman pranking her husband with a funny, if inventive, method to avoid tearing up when cutting onions.

    @kristy.sarah he was flabbergasted 😂 #onions #cuttingonions #reactions #chef #chefhusband #marriedlife #couples #relationships ♬ original sound – Kristy Sarah

    A talkative French bulldog puppy that refuses to sleep.

    @kaaaathhhhy my precious babyyy!! #frenchbulldog #frenchie #fyp ♬ Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 – PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

    An ASMR-style clip of cooking fried chicken.

    @thezachchoi #tiktokfood #asmr ♬ original sound – Zach Choi

    A man’s musical performance in a parking garage.

    @chrishoffish

    WERE IN HEAVEN 👼🏻

    ♬ original sound – Chrish

    Selena Gomez’s makeup routine before an early morning flight.

    @selenagomez

    6 m flight be like

    ♬ cardigan – Taylor Swift

    A five-second clip of a huge kitten.

    @through.the.lleaves Replying to @nerdy.birdie ♬ Collide (sped up) – Justine Skye

    One man’s DIY Iron Man on his ceiling.

    @justinflom

    How to fix broken light 🦾💡

    ♬ original sound – JustinFlom

    One woman’s makeup tutorial.

    @dollievision Makeup 💗✨ #melanin #fypageシ #fyp #blacktiktok #makeup #darkskin #fypシ #makeupvideos #makeupvideos #makeuptutorial ♬ Just the Two of Us – Grover Washington, Jr.
