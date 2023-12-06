I’m A Celebrity’s Fred Sirieix reveals who he might meet outside the jungle after coming under fire for comments he made about Josie Gibson and Nella Rose

<!–

His strong political beliefs were considered Nigel Farage’s biggest threat in the I’m a Celebrity jungle.

But Fred Sirieix, 51, has revealed he will go for a beer with the Brexit Party founder, 59, after the show ends.

An unlikely bromance began during their time together and it’s a relationship that has not only stumped viewers but also the First Dates star herself.

Speaking after his shock elimination from the show yesterday, he said: “I have never been more conflicted with a person than with Nigel Farage.”

The pair came to blows over several Brexit-related issues during the 18 days the Frenchman was on the show.

Earlier in the series, Fred accused the politician of “destroying the economy” and “creating a huge disaster” by encouraging the Brexit vote.

“But I got to know the man,” Fred continued. And I really enjoyed being with Nigel Farage, the man.

“We don’t live far from each other and I know where he drinks, so one day we could go for a beer and chat and talk.”

Before heading into the jungle, a tweet from 2017 resurfaced in which Fred called Nigel a “coward who likes the sound of his own voice.”

But according to First Dates Maitre’d, the two men shared a bond in the Australian camp over their similar work ethic, history and current affairs.

Fred said: ‘Everything I wanted to say I put on the table. ‘I don’t mince words and say what I think, but at the same time there is a conflict because he was a good man to be with at camp and we actually have a lot in common.’

He continued: ‘When the letters were read, we all looked at each other. Everyone was very proud of us and you could see that he was very excited and he went to have a moment alone and I know he couldn’t talk.

‘I wanted to go see it but I couldn’t see it because it’s that closed. She told us and we have to respect that and respect the limits.

“Behind the politics, he was there for everyone and was very nice to be around.”

The pair clashed once again at the weekend when they became embroiled in an argument over overfishing.

The duo clashed when Nigel said while cooking: ‘I wonder how many people at home have had eel risotto for breakfast. From an environmental perspective, the way we fish in some oceans is not very smart.’

After politician Nigel said he had spoken about the issue in parliament, Fred joked: “I’m sure you did.”

Nigel began: “A combination of European greed…” only to be interrupted by his furious campmate.

Fred then said: “It’s not just European greed, you have to stop saying that.” Because it is the world that is overfishing. You have to stop talking about European greed in all this. This is just not right, Nigel.

After further arguing, Fred said in the Bush Telegraph: ‘He never answers questions. But do you know why? ‘Cause he’s talking shit.’

Fred became the third campmate eliminated from the jungle on Tuesday night after Nella Rose and Frankie Dettori were eliminated.