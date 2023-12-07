Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Suspect Dead After Mass Shooting Reported at University of Nevada Las Vegas

    University of Nevada Las Vegas

    Las Vegas cops said Wednesday that a suspect is dead after a shooting with “multiple victims” was reported on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus.

    Few details have been released about the shooting, including how many victims were affected and how the suspected shooter, who remains unnamed, died.

    The Las Vegas Metro Police Department wrote in a statement that authorities responded to reports of shots fired near Beam Hall, which is home to the university’s school of business.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

