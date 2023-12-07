Suspect Dead After Mass Shooting Reported at University of Nevada Las Vegas

University of Nevada Las Vegas

Las Vegas cops said Wednesday that a suspect is dead after a shooting with “multiple victims” was reported on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus.

Few details have been released about the shooting, including how many victims were affected and how the suspected shooter, who remains unnamed, died.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department wrote in a statement that authorities responded to reports of shots fired near Beam Hall, which is home to the university’s school of business.

