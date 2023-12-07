Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Comer to Hunter Biden: Be Deposed in Secret or Face Contempt Proceedings

    Comer to Hunter Biden: Be Deposed in Secret or Face Contempt Proceedings

    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

    House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) is once again moving the goalposts in his investigation of Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

    Even after he said last week of Hunter’s testimony: “We can bring these people in for depositions or committee hearings, whichever they choose,” Comer threatened to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against the first son for his apparent crime of choosing the latter.

    The president’s son, who has been in the crosshairs of congressional Republicans for years, had agreed to testify publicly before a congressional panel. “Mr. Chairman, we take you up on your offer,” Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, wrote in a letter to Comer, who proceeded to fume at the offer.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

