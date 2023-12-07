NDIS review published calling for more disability support outside the plan to ensure sustainability

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The long-awaited review of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) has been made public, with 26 recommendations and 139 “supporting actions”.

The 329-page report recommends sweeping changes to the plan over the next five years.

The report calls on the government to prioritize two recommendations: creating a skilled workforce to deliver quality services and investing in “critical supports” designed to help people with disabilities outside the NDIS.

There are currently more than 630,000 Australians on the NDIS; Many of the recommendations are designed to ensure that more general support is available for the estimated 4.4 million Australians with disabilities who are not on the NDIS.

NDIS Minister Bill Shorten said the government’s full response to the review would be published in 2024.

What are ‘core supports’?

A new category of disability support outside the NDIS designed to help people not on the scheme

These supports could be accessed by people with less severe disabilities and people over 65 years of age.

Examples could include help with shopping and cleaning or assistance navigating the system.

Key supports would be jointly funded by states and the Commonwealth, and delivered by the health sector, early childhood education and schools.

They would be phased in after the laws pass through parliament in 2024.

Review co-chairs Bruce Bonyhady and Lisa Paul said the reforms recommend “a complete rethink” of operations.

“We must return to the principle that eligibility for the NDIS is based primarily on functional impairment and not medical diagnosis,” they wrote.

“We must ensure the NDIS experience focuses on the whole person and their disability-related support needs.”

